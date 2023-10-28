Earth’s nearest supermassive black hole pair lies in the wreckage of a galactic collision
Submit on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 00:11
The Gemini South telescope observed two spiral galaxies that smashed together around a billion years ago. The aftermath harbors the closest supermassive black hole binary to Earth.
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.