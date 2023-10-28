Satellite News

UK Space Agency signs deal with Axiom Space for human spaceflight mission

The U.K. Space Agency and Axiom Space have inked a deal that could see U.K. astronauts embark on a two-week mission to the International Space Station in the near future.

