Surprise! China’s space station has a 3rd, mini robotic arm. Watch it in action (video)
Submit on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 02:11
Inside the Tiangong space station’s Mengtian experiment module, there’s a small, dextrous arm that can assist astronauts’ everyday activities, Chinese broadcaster CCTV revealed.
