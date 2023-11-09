Satellite News

Surprise! China’s space station has a 3rd, mini robotic arm. Watch it in action (video)

Submit on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 02:11

Inside the Tiangong space station’s Mengtian experiment module, there’s a small, dextrous arm that can assist astronauts’ everyday activities, Chinese broadcaster CCTV revealed.

