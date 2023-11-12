DART asteroid-smashing team and record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson honored for impact on space science
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team have been awarded this year’s Michael Collins Trophy for their achievements in space.
