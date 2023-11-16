Supermassive black hole at heart of the Milky Way is approaching the cosmic speed limit
Submit on Thursday, November 16th, 2023 02:11
Supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* is spinning nearly as fast as it can, dragging the very fabric of space-time with it and shaping the heart of the Milky Way.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 16th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.