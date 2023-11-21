Satellite News

‘Devil Comet’ 12P/Pons-Brooks is approaching Earth. Why is it flaring up, ‘horns’ and all?

Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

The exact cause of ‘Devil Comet’ 12P/Pons-Brooks’ flare-ups is unknown, though the best guess is that perhaps a fissure has developed on the comet’s nucleus due to a build-up of gas.

