James Webb Space Telescope sees major star factory near the Milky Way’s black hole (image)
Submit on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 20:11
The JWST has imaged an intense region of star-formation near the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, making findings that could be key to understanding the earliest galaxies.
