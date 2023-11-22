James Webb Space Telescope discovers ‘Cosmic Vine’ of 20 connected galaxies in the early universe
Submit on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 00:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a massive chain of 20 galaxies in the early universe, raising questions about the formation of the largest structures in the cosmos.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.