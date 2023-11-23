US Space Force wants to track ‘abnormal observables’ with unknown origins in Earth’s orbit
A new U.S. Space Force publication says that to operate safely in space, Guardians need to know exactly what is in orbit and where it came from —? but anomalous objects show that it’s no easy task.
