Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A mysterious river of gas flowing into the Milky Way has stars inside after all

Submit on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 00:11

For the first time since its discovery, scientists have found stars within the Magellanic Stream, a mighty river of hydrogen gas emanating from two small galaxies in the outskirts of the Milky Way.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy