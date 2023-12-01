Watch SpaceX launch Irish, South Korean satellites on Falcon 9 rocket today (video)
Submit on Friday, December 1st, 2023 22:11
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will send two satellites into space Dec. 1: Ireland’s first satellite, and the first of five South Korean satellites. You can watch it live here.
