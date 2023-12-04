The elusive origins of long gamma-ray bursts may finally be revealed
New research helps resolve the mystery surrounding strange long gamma-ray bursts, suggesting these blasts of high-energy radiation emerge from collisions of neutron stars that birth black holes.
