Space mysteries: Why are there no gas moons?
Submit on Monday, December 4th, 2023 21:11
In our solar system we have rocky moons, ocean moons and frozen-ice moons, but there are no gas moons. Are we just unlucky not to have any gas moons, or are there physical reasons why they cannot exist?
