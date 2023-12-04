Strange ‘blob’ circling Milky Way’s central black hole is shooting powerful radiation at Earth every 76 minutes
Submit on Monday, December 4th, 2023 20:11
Regular high-energy pulses of gamma-ray radiation emerging from around the Milky Way’s central black hole may be coming from a blob of matter whipping around at 30% the speed of light.
