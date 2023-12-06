Canadian astronaut assignments reflect growth of Canada’s ‘Space Force’
Two Canadian Space Agency astronauts from the military will fly to the moon and the ISS by 2025. The commander of 3 Canadian Space Division says their assignments symbolize fast-growing activity in Canada’s military space domain.
