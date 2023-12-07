Satellite News

An ‘extragalactic’ intruder may lurk among stars orbiting the Milky Way’s black hole

Potentially, the 1st “extragalactic” star found at the heart of our galaxy S0–6 appears to have taken a 10 billion-year-long journey to reach the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole.

