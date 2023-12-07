The ISS just turned 25, and NASA is getting ready for the end (video)
The ISS turned 25 years old on Dec. 6, and a new generation of space station is coming into view. By 2030, NASA wants commercial stations and a vehicle ready to deorbit the ISS.
