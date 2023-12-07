ISS astronauts find tomato that was lost in space for 8 months (video)
Submit on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 04:11
During NASA astronaut Frank Rubio’s year in space, a dwarf tomato he harvested floated away from him. International Space Station astronauts retrieved the tomato’s remains 8 months later.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.