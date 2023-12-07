Satellites watch as Japan’s new volcanic island continues to grow (image)
The ESA satellite Copernicus Sentinel-2 caught an image of the new volcanic island “Niijima” on Nov. 27, showing the island off the coast of Japan forged in fire in Oct. is still rising from the sea.
