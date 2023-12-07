NASA marks 25th anniversary of ISS with call to crew on space station
Submit on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 06:11
Twenty-five years ago, Bob Cabana was at space shuttle Endeavour’s controls when he fired thrusters to dock a U.S.-built node with a Russian module, giving birth to the International Space Station.
