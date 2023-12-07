Our universe’s most extreme stars sometimes ‘glitch’ — we may now know why
Submit on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 04:11
A unified approach of quantum physics and astrophysics may have brought scientists closer to understanding the “glitches” experienced by ultradense dead stars called neutron stars.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.