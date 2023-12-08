Private cargo spacecraft named for shuttle-era astronaut who died of plane crash injuries
NASA astronaut Patricia Hilliard ‘Patty’ Robertson, who died from injuries sustained in a plane crash, is Northrop Grumman’s chosen namesake for its first Cygnus to launch atop a SpaceX rocket.
