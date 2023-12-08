Scientists study violent ‘superflares’ on stars thousands of times brighter than the sun
Submit on Friday, December 8th, 2023 03:11
Scientists have used solar flares from the sun to determine the physics driving powerful and violent ‘superflares’ on massive stellar bodies that are up to 10,000 times brighter than our star.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 8th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.