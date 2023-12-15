Saturn V moon rocket art revealed for 2024 American Innovation $1 coin
The United States Mint is getting ready to put a rocket in your pocket. Alabama chose NASA’s historic Saturn V to appear on a $1 coin as its example of American Innovation.
