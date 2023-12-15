Astronaut Chris Hadfield would love to fly SpaceX’s Starship around the moon (exclusive)
Astronaut Chris Hadfield, former commander of the International Space Station, spoke with Space.com about SpaceX Starship, Starfield and how much Canada’s astronaut program has grown in 2023.
