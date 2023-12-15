NASA reveals what 2 tomatoes look like after being lost in space for 8 months (video)
NASA showed off two lost tomatoes that astronaut Frank Rubio misplaced nearly a year ago, on the International Space Station. The photo shows remarkable preservation in space.
