Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA reveals what 2 tomatoes look like after being lost in space for 8 months (video)

Submit on Friday, December 15th, 2023 22:11

NASA showed off two lost tomatoes that astronaut Frank Rubio misplaced nearly a year ago, on the International Space Station. The photo shows remarkable preservation in space.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»