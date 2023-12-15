‘What is that material?’: Potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu stumps scientists with its odd makeup
Scientists found signs of organic molecules in the first samples of potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu, as well as a ‘head scratching’ material that has yet to be identified.
