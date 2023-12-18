Blue Origin calls off 1st New Shepard rocket launch since 2022 failure due to ‘ground system issue’
Submit on Monday, December 18th, 2023 23:11
Blue Origin scrubbed its first mission since Sept. 2022 this morning (Dec. 18), with no new launch date announced. It could attempt flying again as early as this week, however.
This entry was posted on Monday, December 18th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.