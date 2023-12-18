‘Apollo 13’ moon disaster movie hits a new high for film fans
Submit on Monday, December 18th, 2023 21:11
“Apollo 13” showcased a real-life moon mission’s troubles in space in 1970. Now, the 1995 film has a new honor: getting preserved in the Library of Congress for future generations.
