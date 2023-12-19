Space weather will drag NASA’s NEOWISE asteroid-hunting probe back to Earth in 2025
Submit on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 05:12
After more than a decade of hunting for asteroids and comets, the days of NASA’s NEOWISE mission are officially numbered, thanks to our increasingly active sun.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.