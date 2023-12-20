Hubble Telescope captures a galaxy’s ‘forbidden’ light in stunning new image
The “forbidden” light of the spiral galaxy MCG-01-24-014 is captured in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope, suggesting the galaxy contradicts common rules of quantum physics.
