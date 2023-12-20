Pew! Pew! Pew! NASA’s 1st successful two-way laser experiment is a giant leap for moon and Mars communications
Submit on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 01:12
NASA has completed its first laser link with an in-orbit laser relay system, marking a significant advancement in space communication technology.
