Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA laser-beams adorable cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away (video)

Submit on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 02:11

NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications experiment streamed a high-definition video of Taters the cat to Earth from 19 miles (31 million km) away in a groundbreaking demonstration.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«