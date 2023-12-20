How the runaway greenhouse gas effect can destroy a planet’s habitability — including Earth’s
Scientists watched as a simulated planet was driven from a habitable Earth-like heaven to an inhospitable Venus-like hell as the result of a runaway greenhouse effect, delivering a stark climate message.
