Watch Chinese astronauts get haircuts aboard Tiangong space station (video)
Submit on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 05:12
Shenzhou 17 commander Tang Hongbo and rookie crewmates Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin recently helped each other get haircuts aboard China’s Tiangong space station.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.