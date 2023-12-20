Strange ‘slide whistle’ fast radio burst picked up by alien-hunting telescope defies explanation
Submit on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 08:12
The fascinating patterns of 35 repeating fast radio bursts (FRBs) reveal new properties of these mysterious blasts of deep-space radiation that appear and disappear in milliseconds.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at 8:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.