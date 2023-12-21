Mars Express orbiter offers evidence of ancient microbial life, water and volcanism on Red Planet
Submit on Thursday, December 21st, 2023 02:12
The European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter has imaged the vast lava plains of Elysium Planitia, showing evidence of recent volcanism and proving the Red Planet has a turbulent past.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 21st, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.