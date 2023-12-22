See the moon and Jupiter enjoy their final meet-up of 2023 in the night sky tonight
The moon and Jupiter will meet-up with Jupiter for one last time in 2023 on Friday (Dec. 22), with the two bodies making a close approach to each other in the sky as they reach conjunction.
