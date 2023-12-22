Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

See the moon and Jupiter enjoy their final meet-up of 2023 in the night sky tonight

Submit on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 20:11

The moon and Jupiter will meet-up with Jupiter for one last time in 2023 on Friday (Dec. 22), with the two bodies making a close approach to each other in the sky as they reach conjunction.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»