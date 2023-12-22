Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The Ursids peak tonight, offering the last meteor shower of 2023 tonight

Submit on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 18:12

The annual December meteor shower, the Ursids, peaks overnight on Dec. 22, allowing skywatchers willing to brave the cold the chance to spot meteors streaking through the sky ahead of Santa Claus.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»