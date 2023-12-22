The Ursids peak tonight, offering the last meteor shower of 2023 tonight
The annual December meteor shower, the Ursids, peaks overnight on Dec. 22, allowing skywatchers willing to brave the cold the chance to spot meteors streaking through the sky ahead of Santa Claus.
