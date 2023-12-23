Nuking an incoming asteroid will spew out X-rays. This new model shows what happens
Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 03:12
After a NASA mission redirected an asteroid moonlet with a planned crash in 2022, a new model is building on that effort to show how a nuclear weapon could smash a space rock to pieces.
This entry was posted on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.