Upcoming Einstein Probe will use its ‘lobster eye’ to hunt for extreme black holes and star explosions
Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 02:12
Launching in Jan. 2024, the Einstein Probe will use a “lobster eye” to search the universe for blasts of X-rays and help scientists investigate powerful cosmic events like supernova explosions.
This entry was posted on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.