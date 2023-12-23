Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Upcoming Einstein Probe will use its ‘lobster eye’ to hunt for extreme black holes and star explosions

Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 02:12

Launching in Jan. 2024, the Einstein Probe will use a “lobster eye” to search the universe for blasts of X-rays and help scientists investigate powerful cosmic events like supernova explosions.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»