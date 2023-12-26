Project Kuiper: Amazon’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink passes ‘crucial’ test
Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which uses optical inter-satellite link (OISL) technology to connect more than 3,000 satellites in a mesh network that blankets Earth, just cleared a final hurdle needed to launch next year.
