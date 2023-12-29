Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Japan’s H3 rocket will launch a 2nd time in February 2024 after explosive failure

Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 04:11

Japan’s space agency says its H3 rocket will attempt to fly again as soon as Feb. 14, 2024. That’s nearly a year after the rocket’s explosive failure, shortly after its 1st liftoff.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, December 29th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»