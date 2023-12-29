Japan’s H3 rocket will launch a 2nd time in February 2024 after explosive failure
Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 04:11
Japan’s space agency says its H3 rocket will attempt to fly again as soon as Feb. 14, 2024. That’s nearly a year after the rocket’s explosive failure, shortly after its 1st liftoff.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 29th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.