SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches mysterious X-37B space plane for US Space Force after delays
Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 09:12
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B space plane to orbit tonight (Dec. 28), kicking off the robotic vehicle’s seventh mission.
