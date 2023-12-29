Tonga volcano eruption was fueled by 2 merging chambers that are still brimming with magma
Researchers have mapped the magma plumbing system beneath Tonga’s underwater volcano and discovered three magma chambers, two of which fed the record-shattering 2022 eruption.
