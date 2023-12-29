Quantum batteries could charge faster by scrambling the rules of cause and effect
Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 22:11
Batteries could charge up by relying on a quantum effect known as indefinite causal order, whereby the laws of cause and effect are scrambled and power can move through the system quicker.
