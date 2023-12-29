SpaceX wows with a double header of final 2023 rocket launches (photos, video)
Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 23:11
SpaceX ended 2023 with not 1 but 2 rocket launches. Within hours on Dec. 28, it sent a Falcon Heavy rocket loaded with the X-37B space plane, and a Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 29th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.