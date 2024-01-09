Private Peregrine moon lander suffers anomaly after historic Vulcan rocket launch, Astrobotic says
Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 00:11
Astrobotic’s private Peregrine moon lander has suffered an anomaly in space after separating from its Vulcan Centaur rocket early Monday, Jan. 8. The fate of the mission is unclear.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.