The James Webb Space Telescope hones in on star-forming region in the Triangulum Galaxy (images)

Submit on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 01:11

The James Space Telescope has used its NIRCam and MIRI instruments to capture two dynamic views of the star-forming region NGC 604 in the Triangulum Galaxy.

