The James Webb Space Telescope hones in on star-forming region in the Triangulum Galaxy (images)
Submit on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 01:11
The James Space Telescope has used its NIRCam and MIRI instruments to capture two dynamic views of the star-forming region NGC 604 in the Triangulum Galaxy.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.