Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Water-themed plaque to fly on Europa Clipper to Jupiter’s icy ocean moon

Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 04:12

NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is dedicated to studying Jupiter’s icy ocean moon, will carry with it a metal plaque etched with the ripples created by the many ways humans say “water.”

Related posts:

  1. A chronology of the April 8 total solar eclipse
  2. ‘Interstellar meteor’ vibrations actually caused by a truck, study suggests
  3. ‘The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire’ examines Star Wars’ sinister Imperial reign
  4. Watch live as SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts undock from the ISS today

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«