Water-themed plaque to fly on Europa Clipper to Jupiter’s icy ocean moon
Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 04:12
NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is dedicated to studying Jupiter’s icy ocean moon, will carry with it a metal plaque etched with the ripples created by the many ways humans say “water.”
